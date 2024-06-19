‘Stopped from entering Parliament by CISF officer, interrogated’, alleges DMK MP

DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP MM Abdullah has filed a formal complaint against the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after he was allegedly stopped from entering the Parliament complex on Tuesday (June 18) was subjected to “undue” interrogation by security personnel.

In his letter to Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Abdullah, said at around 2.40 am on Tuesday, CISF officers stopped him from entering the Parliament and asked him where he was heading and what was his purpose of visit.

Abdullah said the interrogative behaviour deviated earlier protocol that was in place when the Parliament Security Service (PSS) was in charge of the Parliament’s security.

‘Unprecedented treatment’

In his letter, Abdullah said it was an unprecedented behaviour to ask an MP what he was doing in Parliament.

“I was taken aback by the CISF personnel’s questioning about my purpose at Parliament, where I represent the people and interests of Tamil Nadu. Such treatment was unprecedented under the previous arrangement managed by PSS,” he wrote in the letter.

The parliamentarian at the same time asserted that Rajya Sabha MPs must have free access to Parliament irrespective of official engagements, and should be only answerable to the chairman in case they are required to divulge their purpose of visit.

“I strongly believe that Members of Parliament are entitled to enter the Parliament even without official engagements. If I have any engagements, I am accountable only to my chairman, the custodian of the Rajya Sabha,” he wrote.

TMC MP backs Abdullah

The issue has sparked a political slugfest with likeminded parties rallying behind the DMK MP.

Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP, Saket Gokhale, tore into the Narendra Modi government over the issue, asking if the latter has deployed CISF only to obstruct INDIA bloc MPs to do their job.

“An MP cannot be asked why they’re going to Parliament. As members of house, it is our right to be in Parliament. Is this why CISF has replaced Parliament Security Services. To obstruct INDIA MPs from carrying out their duties?” he wrote on his X handle.

“Home Minister Amit Shah should take this seriously. Parliament is not the personal property of Modi or Shah to stop and interrogate MPs,” he said.

Gokhale also demanded strict action against the personnel who stopped Abdullah from entering the campus.

“There needs to be accountability and the strictest action on this. The CISF is there for security of Parliament, not as Amit Shah’s personal militia,” his post said.

Why CISF replaced PSS?

The CISF took over the security charge of Parliament complex following the security breach incident in December last year. On December 13, two individuals had jumped into the Lok Sabha’s well from the visitor’s gallery, shouted slogans and set off smoke bombs inside the house. Their two other accomplices were arrested after staging a similar protest outside the Parliament. The incident had left MPs rattled and raised serious concerns over the security arrangement inside the Parliament premises.

Abdullah’s complaint is yet to elicit an official response from the Rajya Sabha chairman.