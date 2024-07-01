Stick to format while taking oath, do not add words, LS Speaker tells MPs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday (July 1) appealed to MPs not to add words while taking oath or affirmation as this lowered the dignity of the Constitution.

His statement came as several members raised slogans of "Jai Samvidhan" and "Jai Hindu Rashtra" while taking oath last week.

Making a reference in the Lok Sabha, Birla announced the setting up of a committee comprising representatives of major political parties to delve into the issue.

Oath format

"This House resolves that all members will take oath or affirmation as per the format mentioned in Schedule III of the Constitution ... It is expected that we take oath or affirmation as per the format and such things are not repeated in future," Birla said.

It is a serious issue and a matter of concern for everyone as well as the House, he said.

Raising slogans

Several MPs raised slogans while taking oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The Speaker had urged the members to stick to the prescribed format but in vain.

The slogans also led to a war of words between the Treasury and the Opposition benches on June 24 and 25.