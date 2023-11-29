Respiratory illness among children: Six states gear up to tackle China-like situation

Six states are heightening their healthcare preparedness following the Centre's directive in response to an increase in respiratory illnesses among children in China. Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu are instructing hospitals and medical staff to ready themselves for respiratory cases.

For instance, Karnataka's health department is educating the public on seasonal flu symptoms and preventive measures like proper hygiene and mask-wearing. While some states like Rajasthan express current reassurance, they insist on maintaining vigilance and ensuring adequate arrangements in medical departments.

In Gujarat, healthcare infrastructure is being reinforced as a precautionary step. Uttarakhand is intensifying surveillance in districts bordering China. Haryana stresses immediate reporting of unusual respiratory illness clusters, and Tamil Nadu is enhancing preparedness in government and private hospitals.

Despite the Union Health Ministry's non-alarming stance and its guidelines on surveillance strategies, concerns persist over the surge in respiratory illnesses among children in China. Chinese health authorities attribute the rise to known viruses during the country's first full cold season post-COVID restrictions, alleviating concerns about a new virus outbreak. Experts note the ambiguity but suggest a lack of substantial evidence linking these cases to a new virus.

"The Indian government and Indian Council of Medical Research have taken the current situation in China seriously. This is a disease akin to pneumonia and the WHO has declared that no one has died due to this disease so far," Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar.