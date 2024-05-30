Start-up Agnikul Cosmos scores two firsts with launch of Agnibaan rocket

Chennai-based space start-up Agnikul Cosmos on Thursday (May 30) successfully carried out a sub-orbital test-flight of its home-built 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket Agnibaan from its own launch pad at Sriharikota, making it India's second private entity to do so. This was the fifth attempt by Agnikul to launch the Agnibaan Sub-Orbital Technology Demonstrator (SOrTeD) since March 22.

After four unsuccessful attempts that were aborted due to technical glitches, the test-flight on Thursday (May 30) was carried out without any live-streaming and in the presence of fewer dignitaries at the Sriharikota launch pad located within ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Agnikul Cosmos announced the successful launch on X, "Humbled to announce the successful completion of our first flight - Mission 01 of Agnibaan SOrTeD - from our own and India's first & only private launchpad within SDSC-SHAR at Sriharikota. All the mission objectives of this controlled vertical ascent flight were met and performance was nominal."

"Congratulations @AgnikulCosmos for the successful launch of the Agnibaan SoRTed-01 mission from their launch pad. A major milestone, as the first-ever controlled flight of a semi-cryogenic liquid engine realised through additive manufacturing," the ISRO said in a post on X.

"Elated at the successful launch of Agnibaan SOrTeD by @AgnikulCosmos! A historic moment for India's space sector. Powered by the world's first single-piece 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engine, this achievement showcases the brilliance of our young innovators," Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), said on X.

