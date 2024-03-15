Stalin, Akhilesh, Uddhav to attend concluding rally of Rahul-led Nyay Yatra in Mumbai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray are among the leaders of INDIA bloc who will attend the concluding rally of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai on Sunday (March 17).



Talking to PTI on Friday (March 15), Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, said the attendees would also include Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. The rally will be held at Shivaji Park in Dadar area of central Mumbai.

Representatives from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other allies of the opposition alliance will also remain present, he said.

"As the Lok Sabha elections will be announced on Saturday, expenses of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's concluding rally will be shown in our election expenditure," Wadettiwar said.

Rahul's yatra will arrive in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. The former Congress president will then visit Chaitya Bhoomi, the memorial of the chief architect of India's Constitution at Dadar.

The yatra is currently passing through Palghar district of the state.

(With inputs from agencies)