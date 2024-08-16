ISRO completes third and final developmental flight of SSLV; satellites placed in orbit

ISRO successfully launched its third and final developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle in Sriharikota on Friday (August 16) whose payloads can be used in applications like satellite-based surveillance, disaster and environmental monitoring, fire detection, and volcanic activity among others.

"The third developmental flight SSLV-D3 with EOS-08 satellite has been successfully accomplished. The rocket has placed the spacecraft in the very precise orbit as planned and there are no deviations in the injection of satellites," ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, addressing the gathering from the Mission Control Centre at the spaceport in Sriharikota.

"Congratulations now to the SSLV-D3 project team and with this the third developmental flight of SSLV has been completed. We are in the process of transferring SSLV technologies to industries and so it is a very good beginning for the SSLV and the launch vehicle," said Somanath.

"As I am aware, solar panels (of the rocket) have already been deployed, further, we are looking for certain activities in the VTM stage and all that will be completed in due course of time. So congratulations once again to the entire team who worked behind the scenes to develop this SSLV rocket and its culmination of developmental programme. Let us give a big round of applause to the entire (SSLV-D3) team," said the ISRO chairman.

The flight - SSLV-D3 - would also pave the way for the industry to collaborate with ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Ltd for taking up launches using the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle.

As the six-hour countdown for the mission concluded, the SSLV rocket carrying the primary Earth Observation Satellite EOS-08 lifted off majestically from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here, situated about 135 km east of Chennai at a pre-fixed time of 9.17 am and later achieved its mission.

Successful mission

"The third developmental flight of SSLV is successful. The SSLV-D3 placed EOS-08 precisely into the orbit. This marks the successful completion of ISRO/DOS's SSLV Development Project. With technology transfer, the Indian industry and @NSIL_India will now produce SSLV for commercial missions," ISRO said in a post on X.