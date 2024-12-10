Sri Lankan president Dissanayake to visit India on Dec 15-17

Sri Lankan President Aruna Dissanayake will visit India from December 15 to 17, marking his first trip abroad since winning the presidential elections in September.

Sri Lankan media minister Nalinda Jayatissa made the announcement in Colombo on Tuesday (December 10).

Dissanayake, who also visited New Delhi in February this year along with leaders of his left-wing Janatha Viimukti Peramuna (JVP), is expected to discuss a range of bilateral issues with the Indian leaders during his upcoming visit.