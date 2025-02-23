Sri Lankan Navy arrests 32 Indian fishermen, seizes 5 fishing boats

Colombo, Feb 23 (PTI) Sri Lankan Navy said on Sunday that it arrested 32 Indian fishermen and seized their five fishing boats for allegedly venturing into the territorial waters of the island nation.

In a statement, the Sri Lankan Navy said the arrests occurred during a special operation in the sea area north of Mannar in the wee hours of Sunday.

"The Sri Lanka Navy seized 5 Indian fishing boats and apprehended 32 Indian fishermen while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters," the statement said.

The Navy continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen, it said.

The arrested fishermen and their boats were brought to the Talaimannar Pier, where they will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for legal action.

The Navy has so far this year arrested 131 Indian fishermen and seized 18 fishing boats for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters, the statement said.

Earlier this month, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 10 Indian fishermen and seized their boat for allegedly venturing into the territorial waters of the island nation.

In January, five Indian fishermen sustained injuries, including two seriously, in an incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy in the proximity of Delft Island, triggering a strong reaction by India.

India said the use of force is not "acceptable" under any circumstances whatsoever.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo raised the matter with the Sri Lankan foreign ministry.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

In 2024, the island nation's Navy arrested 529 Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters. PTI

