Sri Lanka wants Adani wind power project at lower cost

The Sri Lankan government said on Tuesday that it will renegotiate a power purchase pact with Adani Green Energy for a wind power project to bring the cost under USD 0.06 per unit.

"We would want it to be below 6 cents US," government spokesman Nalinda Jayathissa said in Colombo.

Earlier agreement

The previous government's decision to sign a 20-year power purchase agreement for the 484MW wind plants at 8.2 cents US was challenged as local bidders had offered lower unit prices.

The new National People’s Power (NPP) government had earlier vowed to axe the Adani project, also over environmental issues.

Colombo wants new deal

The new government in December decided not to sign an agreement at the purchase prices agreed by the previous government in 2023.

But the government denied reports that the Adani projects in Mannar and Pooneryn projects are to be cancelled.

Adani Green Energy had also rejected reports that the project had been chopped.