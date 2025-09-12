SpiceJet plane loses wheel at Kandla, lands safely in Mumbai

A SpiceJet aircraft suffered a major technical snag on Friday (September 12) after one of its outer wheels fell off during take-off from the Kandla Airport in Gujarat. The wheel was later found on the runway at the Kandla Airport.

However, despite the incident, the SpiceJet Bombardier Q400 aircraft continued towards its destination in Mumbai and landed safely at the Mumbai airport.

After landing safely, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all the passengers disembarked smoothly. A PTI report said that the aircraft made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport.

Landed safely in Mumbai

"On September 12, an outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai was found on the runway after take-off. The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely," the airline said in a statement. A Q400 aircraft has six tyres.

After the issue with the SpiceJet aircraft, which had 75 passengers on board, was reported, a full emergency was declared at the Mumbai Airport, reported the Hindustan Times.

Earlier on July 14, two unruly passengers were removed from SpiceJet flight SG 9282 at Delhi airport on July 14, 2025, after attempting to forcefully enter the cockpit during taxiing. The aircraft, bound for Mumbai, returned to the bay where both passengers were offloaded and handed over to CISF authorities.

Unruly passengers tried to enter cockpit

"The two attempted to forcefully approach the cockpit and caused a disruption while the aircraft was taxiing," SpiceJet stated. Despite repeated requests from cabin crew, fellow passengers, and the captain, the disruptive passengers refused to return to their seats, prompting the security response.

The incident caused significant delays to the flight schedule. Originally scheduled to depart at 12:30 pm, flight SG 9282 eventually departed at 7:21 pm according to Flightradar24.com data, resulting in nearly seven hours of delay for other passengers. The airline's swift action demonstrates standard aviation security protocols when passengers pose potential threats to flight safety by attempting unauthorised access to restricted cockpit areas during critical flight operations.

Window frame dslodged mid-air

On July 2, A SpiceJet flight from Goa to Pune experienced a dislodged window frame mid-air, though the airline emphasised pthat assenger safety was not compromised. The "cosmetic (interior) window frame on one of the Q400 Aircraft became loose during flight and was found dislodged," SpiceJet stated.

The airline clarified that cabin pressurisation remained normal throughout the flight and described the component as a "non-structural trim component, fitted onto the window for the purpose of shade" that did not affect aircraft safety or integrity. The frame was repaired upon landing at Pune airport following standard maintenance procedures.

SpiceJet explained that "Q400 aircraft is equipped with multiple layers of window panes, including a robust, pressure-bearing outer pane, ensuring that passenger safety is never at risk." However, a concerned passenger posted video footage on the social media platform X, questioning the aircraft's airworthiness and tagging the aviation regulator DGCA. The passenger expressed concerns about the plane's scheduled continuation to Jaipur, asking, "Wonder if it's airworthy.." The incident highlights ongoing scrutiny of airline maintenance standards and passenger safety protocols.

(With agency inputs)