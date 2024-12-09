SpiceJet flights make emergency landing in Chennai, Patna due to ‘technical glitches’

A Kochi-bound SpiceJet flight carrying over 100 passengers and crew members on Monday (December 9) made an "emergency landing" in Chennai, after a "technical glitch" was detected mid-air, officials at the airport said.

According to the airline, the aircraft landed safely and the passengers were "deplaned normally."

Aircraft made safe landing: Officials

According to airport officials, the flight left for Kochi with 117 passengers. The pilot later detected the "technical glitch," following which the flight turned back to Chennai and made the "emergency landing," they said.

Required safety measures were in place and the aircraft made a safe landing, they added.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet said the flight returned to the city following a "technical issue." "On December 9, 2024, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Chennai to Kochi returned to Chennai due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally," a SpiceJet spokesperson said. PTI COR RAM SA SA ROH

Delhi-Shillong flight lands in Patna

Meanwhile, a Delhi-Shillong flight of SpiceJet was diverted to Patna due to a technical glitch and it landed safely at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport on Monday morning.

Alternative arrangements were being made for the passengers.

Speaking to PTI, Patna airport director Anchal Prakash said, "A Delhi-Shillong flight of SpiceJet (SEJ-2950) faced a technical issue, prompting its diversion to the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here, where it landed safely at 8.52 am on Monday. Alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers." It was a normal landing and passengers and crew members on board were safe, he added.

According to other officials of the airport, the flight was diverted to Patna due to a crack in the windshield of the aircraft at 8.38 am. Around 75 passengers were on board the flight.

