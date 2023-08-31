Special Parliament session for five days from September 18

The government has convened a special session of Parliament for five days starting on September 18, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Thursday.



There was no official word on the agenda of the session, to be held after a two-day G20 summit in New Delhi ends on September 10.

"Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of the 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of the Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings,” Joshi said.

“Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

(With agency inputs)