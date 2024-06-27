The Federal
sengol, new Parliament building, Cholas
x
The Sengol, whose origins can be traced to Tamil history and traditions, represents ‘power and justice’. It measures five feet in length and features an intricately carved ‘nandi’ at the top

SP MP wants ‘sengol’ to go from Parliament; BJP slams INDIA bloc's 'hatred' of Tamil culture

"Samajwadi Party has no respect for Indian history or culture. The remarks of their top leaders on the Sengol are condemnable and indicate their ignorance," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Federal
27 Jun 2024 10:11 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-06-27 10:15:15)

A Samajwadi Party (SP) MP has demanded that the 'sengol' installed next to the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha be replaced by the Constitution “to save democracy”.

The demand was made by Mohanlalganj (Uttar Pradesh) member RK Chaudhary in a letter to Speaker Om Birla.

He said the handcrafted, gold-plated sengol, about five-feet long, must be replaced by a copy of the Constitution to "save democracy".

Sengol vs Constitution

"The adoption of the Constitution marked the beginning of democracy in the country, and the Constitution is its symbol. The BJP government in its last term installed 'sengol' next to the Speaker's chair,” Chaudhary said in his letter.

“Sengol is a Tamil word that means sceptre. ‘Rajdand’ also means the king's stick. We have become independent after the age of kings. Now, every man and woman who is an eligible voter chooses the government to run this country. So will the country run by Constitution or by a king's stick?" he asked.

SP MP gets support

Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav said: "When 'sengol' was installed, the prime minister bowed to it. But he forgot to bow while taking oath this time. I think our MP wanted to remind (Modi) about it."

Congress leader and MP B Manickam Tagore appeared to agree.

"The 'sengol' symbolises kingship, and the kingdom-era is over. We should celebrate the people's democracy and the Constitution," Tagore told NDTV.

BJP backs sengol

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at the demand for sengol’s removal.

"The Samajwadi Party opposes Sengol in Parliament, calling it 'Raja ka Dand'. If it was so, why did Jawaharlal Nehru accept it? This shows their mindset. They attack Ramcharitmanas and now Sengol. Does DMK support this insult? They must clarify," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also slammed the SP for not respecting Indian culture.
"Samajwadi Party has no respect for Indian history or culture. The remarks of their top leaders on the Sengol are condemnable and indicate their ignorance. It also shows INDI Alliance's hatred to Tamil culture in particular. The Sengol is India's pride and it is a matter of honour that Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji accorded it the highest respect in the Parliament. (sic)," Adityanath posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.
sengol in parliamentSamajwadi party
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick