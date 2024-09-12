Southwest monsoon may start withdrawing between Sept 19 and 25: IMD

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The southwest monsoon may start withdrawing from the country between September 19 and 25, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Typically, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17, withdrawing entirely by October 15.

"Conditions are likely to become favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India during the second half of the week (September 19-25)," the IMD said.

Since June 1, when the four-month monsoon season starts, the country has received 836.7 mm rainfall, eight per cent higher than the normal of 772.5 mm.

East and northeast India recorded 16 per cent below-normal rainfall while the other three zones -- northwest, central and south India -- recorded four per cent, 19 per cent and 25 per cent excess rainfall, respectively. PTI

