South India to get respite from heatwave from May 7, says IMD

Heatwave conditions prevailing over southern Peninsular India are “very likely” to abate from Tuesday (May 7), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

In a press release issued at 1 pm IST today (May 6), IMD said, “Heat wave conditions very likely to abate over East India from today and over south Peninsular India from tomorrow onwards.”

“Wet spell accompanied with thunderstorms & gusty winds very likely over East & south Peninsular India till 10th May,” it added.

Also, the weather office said that a fresh heatwave spell is likely over western India covering Gujarat, Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh during the next five days. Heavy rainfall spells accompanied with thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to continue over Northeast India till May 7.

In its forecasts and warnings, IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Marathwada and a trough/wind discontinuity runs from east Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels. The IMD has forecast rain in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, and Kerala.

“Under their influence, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Karnataka during next 5 days; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep during 08th – 12th May, 2024.

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal & South Interior Karnataka on 07th & 08th; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana on 07th and over Kerala & Mahe on 09th & 10th May, 2024. Hailstorm activity very likely over South Interior Karnataka on 07th May, 2024,” it said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday (May 5), the highest maximum temperature in India was recorded at 45.1°C in Saraikela (Jharkhand), IMD said.