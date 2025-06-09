    • The Federal
    Sonia Gandhi
    x
    Congress leader Sonia Gandhi visited the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and underwent a medical check-up and some tests, a source said. File photo

    Delhi: Sonia Gandhi undergoes medical check-up in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

    This health check-up comes just two days after Sonia, 78, was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure

    Agencies
    9 Jun 2025 6:47 PM IST  (Updated:2025-06-09 13:17:18)

    New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Monday visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) and underwent a medical check-up, sources said.

    This health check-up comes just two days after Gandhi, 78, was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure. The veteran Congress leader was in Himachal Pradesh's capital on a personal visit.

    Her blood pressure was on the higher side, but everything was normal, IGMC's Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Aman said on Saturday.

    She visited the SGRH and underwent a medical check-up and some tests, a source said.

    In February, Gandhi had been briefly admitted to the SGRH and kept under the observation of a team of doctors. PTI

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
    Sonia GandhiSir Ganga Ram HospitalHealth
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X