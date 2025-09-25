Ladakh protests: Centre cancels Wangchuk-led SECMOL's FCRA licence

The Centre has cancelled the FCRA licence of activist Sonam Wangchuk-led Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) on Thursday (September 25). The development comes a day after the protest in Ladakh statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the Union Territory turned violent, resulting in the death of four people, and over 70 were injured.

"Considering the facts and position narrated in preceding paras, the Competent Authority, hereby, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(1) of the Act, cancels with immediate effect the FCRA Certificate of Registration No. 152710012R granted to the association "Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh," stated the order as quoted by the Mint.

‘Against national interest’

The ministry's action was based on several alleged discrepancies detected in the organisation's accounts, including a fund transfer from Sweden, which the ministry found to be against "national interest", as reported by PTI.

The Wangchuk-led organisation was granted the licence to accept foreign contributions for undertaking cultural and educational programmes, stated the order.

Wangchuk had also founded the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), which is facing a CBI inquiry related to alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, or FCRA, violations.

Show cause notice to SECMOL

Earlier, the Home Ministry had issued a show-cause notice to SECMOL seeking an explanation on various irregularities observed in the finances of the organisation.

According to a PTI report, it was alleged that during the financial year 2021-22, Wangchuk deposited Rs 3.5 lakh into the FCRA account of the association in violation of section 17 of the Act.

SECMOL, in its explanation, stated that it was the sale proceeds of the old bus procured on July 14, 2015, out of FCRA funds. It said the sale proceeds for any asset which was procured from FCRA's funds need to be deposited only in FCRA's account as per the guidelines.

The ministry said that the amount has been received in cash in violation of section 17 of the Act, which is not properly disclosed by the organisation in its reply.

"Further, an amount of Rs 3.35 lakh has been intimated by the association...as FC donation from Sonam Wangchuk. However, this transaction is not reflected in FCRA Account in violation of section 18 of the Act," it added.

The ministry also red-flagged another transfer of Rs 54,600 local funds in FCRA accounts of the organisation, which the latter claimed was a mistake.

Foreign contribution from Sweden

A foreign contribution from Sweden of around Rs 4.93 lakh for creating awareness among youth on issues such as migration, climate change, global warming, food security, sovereignty and organic farming through different workshops and trainings is also under the scanner of the ministry.

Rejecting the arguments of SECMOL that the funds were utilised strictly in line with the organisation's objectives for educational purposes only, the ministry has said the foreign contribution cannot be accepted for study on the sovereignty of the nation as it is against "national interests".

Citing several other discrepancies in the accounts of the organisation, the home ministry, in its order issued on Thursday, said it invoked its powers under Section 14 of the FCRA to cancel the licence granted to the organisation with immediate effect.

‘Govt trying to put me in jail’

Earlier in the day, Wangchuk alleged that the government was building a case against him to put him behind bars. The activist, who has been leading the peaceful agitation for statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, also raised the alarm over his personal safety.

"I see they are building up a case to bring me under the Public Safety Act and throw me in jail for two years," he said.

"I am ready for that, but Sonam Wangchuk in jail may cause them more problems than free Sonam Wangchuk," he added.

Earlier, the Centre initiated a CBI probe against Wangchuk, who was one of the prominent faces of the agitation. The Home Ministry had accused him of aggravating the situation in Ladakh with speeches containing reference to an Arab Spring-style agitation and the Gen Z uprising in Nepal that ousted the KP Sharma Oli government.

(With agency inputs)