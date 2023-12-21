Social media platform Twitter aka X down globally, user timelines empty

Several people across the world complained that microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, was not working for them after it hit a technical snag around 11 am on Thursday (December 21).

The problem is global and not just specific to Indian users. Both the website and the mobile application showed ‘Welcome to your timeline’ instead of the regular tweets on the feed. It seems the platform is facing a massive outage and is inaccessible for users.



According to downdetector.com, there are over 70,000 reports of not being able to use the platform. As of now, there is no information on what has caused the snag. However, some users also reported that they were able to see ads and their own tweets on their profiles. Users can also search for a specific profile on the platform, again, the profile shows up but not their posts.



Several users took to Facebook to share their concerns. “Please who uses X/twitter, seems the app is not working or someone should help me confirm,” wrote a user. “My and my fellow twitter users retaining (returning) to Facebook. Since our app is down,” wrote another Facebook user.



This is not the first time that X is facing an outage. The Elon Musk-owned platform has faced downtime in March and July this year. In July, downdetector.com reported that X was down over 13,000 times in the US and the UK. Users shared that they say the message, “Sorry, you are rate limited. Please wait a few moments then try again.”



Similarly, on March 6, the platform went down for a few hours. Users grappled with difficulties accessing links, images, and videos, experiencing disruptions in their regular usage. This downtime affected a significant number of users, and some regions reported slower website performance than usual.

