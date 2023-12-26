Rs 600 masala dosa at Mumbai airport; social media goes ballistic

Dosa - the simple south Indian staple has whipped up a bit of a storm on social media. This is after an Instagram user shared the skyrocketing price of the humble dosa at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The user revealed that a masala dosa with buttermilk was priced at ₹600 at the Mumbai international airport, which seems exorbitant even for airport standards.



Chef Don India, an Instagram user, shared a video clip showing the dosa being prepared followed by a good shot of the restaurant's digital menu. The menu display clearly showed that the dosa with buttermilk will cost ₹600. Taking a dig at the steep prices, the user captioned his video, 'Gold is cheaper than dosa at Mumbai airport'.





While a masala dosa with buttermilk was listed at ₹600, a Benne Khali Dosa was priced at ₹620. Additionally, opting for lassi or filter coffee alongside the dosa further escalated the cost.



Video gains traction

Interestingly, this video has gained substantial traction, accumulating 9.3 million views and 1.8 lakh likes since it was uploaded. Many Instagram users have responded with many tongue-in-cheek reactions.



Many were upset over the price of a masala dosa, which can cost in a city restaurant anywhere from ₹70 to ₹150. (In Bengaluru airport, a masala dosa costs around 300₹)

Some commented on the dosa's appearance in the video and felt the taste may not warrant such a hefty price. “And still really bad in taste, not to forget dry potato stuffing," lamented a user. Another user mused, “actually in real silver's rate is same as this dosa.”

“All airports same thing,” chimed in another. Meanwhile, all south Indians wondering that's masala dosa? said a user.

One user defended the cost: “Who says you are paying for only the food cost? You are paying for the operations cost, infrastructure cost, convenience cost, high rent, security cost, super high tax, utilities, high maintenance cost, the staff cost itself is high (it's not a street stall where you can call a chhotu), and so much more.... You are consuming not just food but all these services. So you have to pay for them”.

A user commented in good humour, “Bro just buy a sandwich there.”

The spiralling cost of dosa, made from a fermented batter of ground urad dal and rice, had earlier provoked a stir on social media as well.



This happened when a Zomato employee recently expressed shock at paying ₹1,000 for two dosas at a renowned Gurugram restaurant. Social media was outraged over restaurants simply taking the simple dosa out of reach of the common man.