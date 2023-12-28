Smriti Irani mocks Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra

Amethi, Dec 28 (PTI) Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday termed as sham Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra', saying people known for injustice are pretending to do justice.

Irani, the Union Women and Child Development Minister was responding to a question on Gandhi's proposed yatra on the sidelines of an event here.

"Those who are known for injustice are doing 'dhong' (sham) for justice," Irani, who had defeated Gandhi in Amethi in the last Parliamentary election, said.

As part of preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress will take out the yatra from Manipur to Mumbai from January 14 under the leadership of Gandhi.

The 67-day journey from east to west will pass through 85 districts of 14 states and cover 6,200 km.

Earlier, Gandhi had taken out the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Irani is on a two-day visit to her parliamentary constituency Amethi. While speaking at the Social Empowerment Camp at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gauriganj, she said the BJP government at the Centre provides financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh to 10 crore poor families every year through the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

She said the scheme has provided relief to the poor as it takes care of their medical treatment.

Irani also said that she has spoken to the Chief Medical Officer of Amethi and from next week, camps for the disabled will be organised in all the Nyaya Panchayats of Amethi region. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)