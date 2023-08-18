In the span of just two days, India witnessed the deaths of two pilots, leading to a renewed discussion about the intense pressures that pilots face and the potential health hazards of their profession.



An IndiGo captain fell unconscious at a boarding gate in Nagpur and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.



On a Qatar Airways flight, a pilot suffered a heart attack. The pilot, who was travelling as an additional crew member on the Delhi-Doha flight, died after experiencing a cardiac arrest. The co-pilot took over the controls and landed the aircraft safely in Doha.



These incidents are stark reminders of the increasing stress levels pilots deal with daily, both on and off duty. These tragedies aren't isolated incidents.





Just a few days prior, a pilot collapsed in the bathroom of a commercial flight travelling from Miami to Chile. With 271 passengers on board, the flight had to make an emergency landing in Panama, where Captain Ivan Andaur was declared dead.

Critical questions

Such incidents raise critical questions: What's pushing pilots to their limits? Why are they at such a high risk, and how can their concerns be addressed?



Capt Sam Thomas, President of the Airline Pilots Association of India (ALPA), told The Federal that the current stress levels of pilots were very high because of the shortage of pilots.



“Imagine if the pilots had died while they were manning the flights. The result would have been catastrophic,” he said.



He pointed out that the pilots are under greater scrutiny than ever before. Capt Thomas said there have been several incidents where the pilots have no control over what is happening inside the cabin but are the first to get suspended if there are any incidents involving the passengers.



Earlier, unions would ensure better working conditions for the pilots, but almost all the unions have now been disbanded even as the working conditions have worsened.

Shortage of pilots leading to increased working hours

Because of the shortage of pilots, and airlines in India placing orders for aircraft by the hundreds, pilots' working hours have increased to 35 per week from 30 per week.



For a foreign pilot to work in India, it takes several weeks before they are allowed to fly domestic airlines. “The working condition has become stressful because of the punitive regime,” Capt Thomas said.



Here are some of the workplace issues that pilots experience on a daily basis leading to severe stress, acute health-related problems and, in many cases, bouts of depression. These problems have increased post-Covid as the pilots fear that if they report their physical and mental health challenges to the airline management, they may never get to work again.



High-pressure environment



Piloting an aircraft is an inherently high-pressure job. The room for error is almost non-existent, from navigating challenging weather conditions and dealing with emergencies to coordinating with air traffic control. Such an environment can lead to chronic stress, especially as pilots are responsible for ensuring the safety of crew members and hundreds of passengers.



Irregular schedules and physiological strain



The erratic schedules that pilots adhere to can take a toll on their physical and mental well-being. Flights during early mornings or late nights and long-haul journeys that cross multiple time zones disrupt natural circadian rhythms. (Circadian rhythms affect your sleep patterns as well as other ways your body works, like your hormones, body temperature, and eating habits, according to WebMD website). Coupled with the physiological strains of high altitude and frequent changes in cabin pressure, these factors can amplify fatigue and cognitive impairments.



Professional pressures



Maintaining certifications, undergoing regular medical tests, and navigating the intricacies of airline regulations add another layer of stress. A health issue or mistake can result in losing their license or job, putting their entire career on the line.



Personal struggles



Being away from home, missing out on family events, or dealing with relationship strains can exacerbate pilots' professional pressures. Further, entering the aviation industry often requires significant financial investment, leaving some in debt and under additional financial strain, especially in the initial phases of their careers.



The mental health dilemma



Historically, pilots seeking mental health support have faced stigma. Scientific American, a US-based science magazine, highlights the challenges pilots encounter, noting that disclosing any mental health symptom to regulatory bodies like the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration of the US) might cost them their job, at least temporarily.



The strict regulations, while intended to ensure safety, sometimes fail to acknowledge the nuances of mental health, pushing pilots into silent suffering. This fear of professional backlash discourages many from seeking the help they need.



This situation is reflected in a telling 2019 survey, as reported by The Guardian. Out of over 1,000 pilots worldwide, 18 per cent reported experiencing moderate depression, and a staggering 80 per cent felt moderate burnout. Disturbingly, over three-quarters mentioned they wouldn’t disclose such issues to their employers.



The balance between ensuring safety and providing pilots with the support and understanding they require is delicate but essential. The recent tragedies are grim reminders that the well-being of pilots should be a top priority not just for airlines but for all stakeholders in the aviation ecosystem.





