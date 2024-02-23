SKM observes ‘Black Friday’ today over death of young farmer

The death of 21-year-old farmer Shubhkaran Singh during clashes with the security forces at the border of Punjab and Haryana has led to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) observing a “Black Friday” in protest on Friday (February 23).

The farmers’ coalition SKM demanded that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the state Home Minister Anil Vij be booked for the “murder” of the young farmer. SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal also wanted both of them to resign from their posts.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the SKM would hold a tractor march on February 26 on the highways leading to New Delhi. The farmers have also decided to hold a Mahapanchayat at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 14.

The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced ₹1 crore compensation for the family of the firing victim Shubhkaran Singh and a government job for his sister.



Slams Punjab govt

However, the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday (February 23) slammed the Punjab government for not filing an FIR in connection with the death of the young farmer, and said that the way the Punjab government was “insulting the martyrdom of our martyrs” was condemnable.

Haryana Police, in the meantime, has warned that damage to government and private property will lead to the seizure of property and attachment of bank accounts of concerned protestors.



Call for special session

The Congress party has called for a special session of Parliament to be convened to discuss the pressing issues of the farmers. The party is also urging the Punjab government to hold a special session of the state assembly to consider the demands of the farmers.

Arjun Munda, the union agriculture minister, said that though there have been several rounds of discussions with the farmers, there would have to be an attitude of give-and-take from both sides to arrive at a consensus. He reiterated that the central government is committed to the interests of the farmers.

Thousands of farmers are camped at the borders of Punjab and Haryana, and have halted their “Dilli Chalo” march for two days after the death of Shubhkaran Singh. They are agitating for a legal guarantee from the central government for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver, among other demands.