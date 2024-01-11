Situation along China border ‘stable’ but ‘sensitive’: Army chief

The situation along the border with China in eastern Ladakh is "stable" but "sensitive" and Indian troops are in a "high state" of preparedness for any challenge, army chief General Manoj Pande said on Thursday (January 11).

Addressing the annual press conference ahead of Army Day, Gen Pande also said that India and China continue to hold talks at military and diplomatic levels to find a resolution to the remaining border issues.

Border challenges

“Our operational preparedness continues to be at a high level,” he said, adding that the army was maintaining adequate reserves to confront any security challenge in the region.

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh.

But the two sides have completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

Jammu and Kashmir

On Jammu and Kashmir, Gen Pande said the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan was holding along the Line of Control (LoC) though there have been attempts by terrorists to infiltrate into India.

“We are foiling infiltration attempts along the LoC,” he said.

Gen Pande said there had been a fall in overall incidents of violence in Jammu and Kashmir but such incidents have gone up in the Rajouri-Poonch sector.

Bhutan, Myanmar

Terror infrastructure continues to thrive across the border, he said.

Asked about talks between Bhutan and China to resolve their boundary dispute, Gen Pande suggested that developments having a bearing on India's security were being monitored.

He described the situation along the Indo-Myanmar border as a matter of concern. “We are closely watching developments there.”

He said the integration of Agniveers into the Army was moving forward well.