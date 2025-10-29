SIR hits roadblock as BLOs skip duty; EC warns of tough action

The Election Commission (EC)’s ambitious Special Intensive Revision (SIR, which began on Tuesday (October 28) across West Bengal and 12 other states, has hit a snag with hundreds of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) failing to report for duty.

The lapse, officials say, is threatening to derail the early stages of the revision exercise, prompting the commission to adopt a hard line. According to senior sources in the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office, strict administrative action is on the cards for those who fail to assume charge by 12 noon tomorrow. “Suspension is one of the measures being actively considered,” a top official told The Federal.

During a review meeting on Wednesday, the CEO’s office reportedly issued verbal instructions to all district magistrates (DMs) to ensure immediate compliance. Much of the non-compliance has been traced to government school teachers who have been deputed as BLOs this year.

Why Tamil Nadu, Kerala are crying foul over SIR 2.0 | Talking Sense With Srini

“The responsibility of BLOs is to strengthen the foundation of the voter list. If they do not take charge, the entire process is disrupted,” an Election Commission official said, stressing that absenteeism at this stage could compromise the accuracy and integrity of the final rolls.

Many cite personal reasons

According to internal reports, several DMs have informed the CEO’s office that many teachers are either delaying assumption of duty or citing personal reasons for non-participation.

“Many teachers are giving various excuses. But this time, the commission is not willing to be lenient,” a district official said, reflecting the growing frustration within the bureaucracy.

EC warns defaulters

The commission has directed all district administrations to submit a list of defaulters by Thursday noon, after which disciplinary proceedings for “dereliction of duty” will begin. An EC insider summed up the Commission’s stance bluntly: “Take up your duty, or face the consequences.”

The Federal reported on Tuesday that the CEO’s office had already issued show-cause notices to over 600 government school teachers who refused to participate in the revision drive, citing excessive workload and lack of clarity in scheduling.

Political observers say the EC’s tough posture is meant not only to ensure smooth conduct of the revision process but also to pre-empt administrative slack.

The commission is already running hard on time to complete the SIR of electoral roll containing over 7.6 crore electorates. The draft rolls must be published by December 9, objections resolved by January 8, and the final list released on February 7.

As the Thursday deadline looms, all eyes are now on how the BLOs respond, and whether the commission’s stern warning translates into visible administrative action.