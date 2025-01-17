India, Singapore discuss setting up renewable energy corridor

India and Singapore will forge close ties in key sectors like advanced manufacturing and semiconductors besides setting up a corridor for renewable energy, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is on a five-day maiden visit to India, said on Thursday (January 17).

"We are exploring new initiatives going beyond the existing active relationship we have. We are cooperating in advanced manufacturing and semiconductors," said Shanmugaratnam.

He said a "data corridor" between the GIFT City in Gujarat and Singapore was being explored too for the financial institutions of the two sides to exchange data on a safe and trusted basis.

Talks in India

The Singaporean leader held talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on expanding bilateral ties.

Shanmugaratnam told the media that Singapore and India were on a new trajectory of cooperation since the relations were upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership when Modi visited Singapore last year.

He said sustainability was a major priority for both India and Singapore. "We are working actively to look at whether a corridor for renewable energy between India and Singapore can be achieved.

Industrial parks

"I am optimistic about our relations with India … because our leaders see eye-to-eye. We are natural partners.”

Both sides are also working on new "generation and net zero" industrial parks besides focusing on skilling for new industries, the visiting leader said.

On the Modi-Shanmugaratnam meeting, the external affairs ministry said they extensively reviewed the bilateral relationship and discussed ways to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Largest investor

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, it said.

Singapore has been the largest investor in India for many years.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, health minister JP Nadda, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and commerce minister Piyush Goyal were among those who called on Shanmugaratnam.

60th anniversary

India said Shanmugaratnam’s visit marked the start of the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore.

To commemorate this special occasion, Murmu and Shanmugaratnam unveiled a joint logo.