Sign language, audio description in draft guidelines to make films more accessible

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) In a bid to make cinema accessible to hearing and visually impaired persons, the government on Monday issued draft guidelines seeking the incorporation of sign language interpretation and audio description in feature films within three years.

The draft Guidelines of Accessibility Standards in the Public Exhibition of Feature Films in Cinema Theatres for Persons with Hearing and Visual Impairment also ask cinema theatres to provide accessibility features in a regular show by making available at least two equipment per 200 seats or less for both closed captions and audio description.

The guidelines, released for seeking comments from stakeholders, state that all feature films that are dubbed in more than one language would be required to provide at least one accessibility feature each for hearing and visually impaired closed/open captions (CC/OC) and audio description (AD) within six months of their effective date of implementation.

"Feature films submitted for consideration in the National Film Awards, in the Indian Panorama Section of the International Film Festival of India, Goa and Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) shall mandatorily include closed captioning and audio description with effect from 1st January 2025," the draft guidelines state.

The guidelines also suggest technological interventions such as using mobile apps or other assistive devices available in the market to integrate closed captions and audio descriptions for films.

"All other feature films being certified through CBFC and meant for theatrical release (digital feature films), would be required to mandatorily provide accessibility features for CC, OC and AD, from three years from the date of issue of these guidelines," the draft said.

The guidelines also state that dedicated days and timing of the screenings of feature films with accessible services be made for hearing/visually impaired viewers.

The guidelines state that Indian Sign Language interpretation by interpreters must be provided in a picture-in-picture mode and it must be accurate, synchronised and convey a clear message to the hearing impaired.

"Where Indian Sign Language Interpretation is provided, it should be in a manner that the viewer can see not only the hands but also the facial expressions of the interpreter," the guidelines state.

The guidelines state that the image of the interpreter superimposed upon the original film should generally appear on the bottom-right-hand side of the screen. PTI

