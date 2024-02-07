'We are protesting to protect interests of Karnataka, Kannadigas': Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is leading the protest against "injustice" meted out to the state in devolution of taxes, at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar said the main intention of the Congress is to protect the interests of the state and Kannadigas.

“We are staging this protest in New Delhi to make sure the central government has all the funds that it has to give to us. We expect the government will listen to our protest, and our main intention is to protect the interests of the state and Kannadigas,” he told the media at the protest site.

Stating that even BJP MPs and MLAs are invited to join the protest, Siddaramaiah said it is mostly to raise the “voice for the state’s rights”.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, several MPs, ministers and MLAs from the state took part in the protest.

The Congress alleges that "injustice" has been meted out to Karnataka in tax devolution and grants-in-aid over the past few years.

The protesters demanded that the Centre set right the losses to the tune of ₹1.87 lakh crore allegedly incurred by Karnataka under the 15th Finance Commission.

Dismissing the BJP's allegation that the protest was aimed at raking up the ‘North-South divide’, the chief minister said the Congress wants the country to be united but there should be no discrimination against the southern states.

The chief minister said the formula used to devolve taxes to the states, especially Karnataka, under the 14th Finance Commission was changed by the 15th Finance Commission and called for reverting to the old formula to stop the loss of revenue for his state.