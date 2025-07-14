Axiom-4 crew boards spacecraft for return journey to Earth; undocking at 4.35 pm
India's Shubhanshu Shukla, who is part of the crew, is the second Indian astronaut to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma's 1984 odyssey
After an 18-day stay at the International Space Station (ISS), astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others of the commercial Axiom-4 mission are setting off on a return journey to Earth on Monday (July 14).
Shukla became the second Indian astronaut to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma's 1984 odyssey. Axiom-4 crew comprises Shukla, commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary. The four astronauts are now seated in the Dragon spacecraft and all eyes are on the undocking. The physical separation of the Dragon spacecraft from the ISS is scheduled at 4:30 PM IST.
“Undocking from the ISS is scheduled for no earlier than 6:05 am CT (4:35 pm IST),” Axiom Space said in a statement. “After a 22.5-hour journey back to Earth, the crew is expected to splash down off the coast of California at approximately 4:31 am CT (3:01 pm IST on Tuesday),” it added.
Live Updates
- 14 July 2025 3:49 PM IST
Prayers, pride and excitement: Shubhanshu's family await his return
As astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to begin his journey back to Earth after completing his 18-day stay aboard the International Space Station, his family in Lucknow is eagerly awaiting his safe return, saying they are filled with immense pride and emotion about the entire experience.
They said it was a joy for them to have seen Shubhanshu, "like a child", show them sights from space but now it was time for some nervous excitement and prayers in the family as the Axiom-4 mission undocks from the ISS on Monday and is expected to splashdown off the California coast on Tuesday.
Speaking to PTI Videos at their residence in Lucknow on Monday, Shubhanshu's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, said, "We thank the people and the Honourable Prime Minister for blessing our son.
"His mission is coming to an end and we are all ready to welcome him back, even though we won't meet him immediately as he will first go to the US. We are looking forward to seeing him soon," he said.
Recounting their conversations when Shubhanshu was aboard the ISS, Shambhu Dayal shared fascinating details of his son's stay at the space station."He showed us where he lives, works, and sleeps in space. There's no walking there—people float from one place to another. They sleep standing, strapped in place with belts."
- 14 July 2025 3:46 PM IST
Shubhanshu, other Axiom-4 astronauts board spacecraft for return to earth
Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts of the Axiom-4 entered the Dragon Grace spacecraft on Monday and were suited up to begin their journey back to Earth after an 18-day stay at the International Space Station.
Shukla, the mission pilot, commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary entered the Dragon Grace spacecraft and donned their space suits for the 22.5-hour journey to Earth.
The hatch of the Dragon Grace spacecraft that connected it to the International Space Station was closed at 2:37 PM IST and the crew members were performing final checks before undocking from the orbital laboratory at 4:35 PM IST.
After undocking, Dragon will perform a series of engine burns to safely distance itself from the ISS and begin re-entry procedures. PTI