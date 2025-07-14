Axiom-4 crew boards spacecraft for return journey to Earth; undocking at 4.35 pm

After an 18-day stay at the International Space Station (ISS), astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others of the commercial Axiom-4 mission are setting off on a return journey to Earth on Monday (July 14).

Shukla became the second Indian astronaut to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma's 1984 odyssey. Axiom-4 crew comprises Shukla, commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary. The four astronauts are now seated in the Dragon spacecraft and all eyes are on the undocking. The physical separation of the Dragon spacecraft from the ISS is scheduled at 4:30 PM IST.

“Undocking from the ISS is scheduled for no earlier than 6:05 am CT (4:35 pm IST),” Axiom Space said in a statement. “After a 22.5-hour journey back to Earth, the crew is expected to splash down off the coast of California at approximately 4:31 am CT (3:01 pm IST on Tuesday),” it added.

Also read:



India looks full of ambition from space: Shubhanshu Shukla in ISS farewell speech





Shubhanshu Shukla to undergo 7-day rehab after returning to Earth on July 15





'Microgravity', 'gajar halwa': What Shubhanshu Shukla, PM Modi discussed in 18-min chat



Follow Live updates below:



