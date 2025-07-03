Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla answers students' queries from ISS

Lucknow, Jul 3 (PTI) Space intrigues all, especially children. So when the students of different schools here got the opportunity to talk to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who is onboard the International Space Station (ISS), they did not let go of the opportunity.

What do astronauts eat? How does one sleep in space? What happens if someone falls sick there? How does the body adjust to space, and how much would it take to readjust on Earth? From his orbital post on the ISS, Shukla enthusiastically gave detailed answers to these questions posed by the students who had assembled at the City Montessori School here.

The students also sought to know about the benefits of the space programme and what part of the space visit is most enjoyable.

During the interaction, Shukla, the first Indian to reach the ISS, described the launch experience of the Axiom Mission 4 from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 25 as "amazing" and "dynamic".

About the question on sleeping arrangements while in space, he said, "It is fun actually because in space there is no floor and no ceiling. So if you were to come and visit the station (ISS), you would find someone sleeping on the walls, someone on the ceiling." "It is so easy to float up and tie yourself to the ceiling. The challenge is to be found at the same place where you slept at night and to ensure that we tie our sleeping bags to ensure we don't float away to some other place," Shukla said.

A student said that when asked what happens if someone falls ill in space, the astronaut replied that they carry they carry adequate medicines in case things go wrong.

During the interaction, Group Captain Angad Pratap, who is part of India's maiden manned space mission Gaganyaan, was in Lucknow to create awareness among the youth about space programmes. The student interaction was part of ISRO's Vidyarthi Samvad Programme.

Shukla, who is the first Indian to reach the ISS, is also one of the four astronaut-designates for Gaganyaan.

A student said that Shukla told them that astronauts hardly get any free time. "But they do watch things or play some sports," he said.

"However, one thing that astronauts look forward to is to go out and gaze into space and take a good view of the Earth -- it is very beautiful," a student, who was part of the interaction, told PTI.

Talking about the challenges of getting the body readjusted back on Earth, Shukla told his audience that the biggest challenge is the absence of gravity. "Space is a new situation for the body. So like today, I am feeling much better from what I was feeling on day one here," the astronaut said.

"My body has now kind of adapted to microgravity, but when I return to Earth, my body would have to readapt to gravity. This is a challenge again, and this adaptation will be required on re-entering Earth. A lot of preparations and procedures are required because space is a very dynamic place," he added.

Asked what astronauts eat? Shukla said that most of the food is pre-packaged, and adequate care is taken to ensure that they have enough nutrition. In fact, food becomes one of the main sources of motivation or pleasure in space, he said.

"Different food items are laid down and astronauts get to taste all of those and whatever they prefer is packed," said Shukla, who during his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told him that he had carried desserts like Gazar Ka Halwa, Moong Dal Ka Halwa and Aam Ras with him to space.

A student wanted to know his take on the effect that space has on mental health. At this, Shukla, while admitting challenges, added that modern technology has ensured that astronauts get to connect with family and friends. "It helps a lot," he said.

Another student said, "He told us that he finds such interactions immensely rewarding because this shows us the future we have and the possibilities that exist, so that we can see what lies ahead of us, and this is what we have to aim at." PTI

