Shubhanshu picks this Shah Rukh Khan song for launch

New Delhi, June 25 (PTI) "Yun Hi Chala Chal Raahi, Kitni Haseen Hai Yeh Duniya..." That philosophical road song from the film "Swades" is what Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla took to space on Wednesday.

Shukla is the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma in 1984 and the first to step into International Space Station, a historic journey celebrated by many back home.

Ahead of the launch of SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket, part of a commercial mission by Axiom Space, the crew revealed their specially-curated music playlist for the day in a post on X.

Shukla's music playlist featured the ode to life song in the Ashutosh Gowarikar's Shah Rukh Khan movie which quite coincidentally centres around a NASA scientist.

Penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by A R Rahman, it is sung by Kailash Kher, Hariharan and Udit Narayan.

The playlist also features tracks curated by the rest of the crew: Commander Peggy Whitson (USA) has picked "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland) has gone with "Supermonce", a Polish track, and Tibor Kapu (Hungary) has listed "Bvhely", a traditional Hungarian song.

Born in Lucknow, Shukla is a celebrated Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot and Gaganyaan astronaut. SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 12.01 PM IST. PTI

