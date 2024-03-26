Shrinate clarified; no room for such language: Cong amidst storm over Kangana remarks

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Amid the row over controversial remarks on Kangana Ranaut posted on party leader Supriya Shrinate's social media handle, the Congress on Tuesday said it has always believed there is no place for such language in public discourse and the matter should end with Shrinate clearing the air.

Shrinate has already clarified that someone who has access to her account made the post, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said at a press conference.

"She has said she will find out who has done it," Dikshit said.

"No place for such language in public discourse, the Congress has always been clear in that. Supriya ji has said whoever has done it, it’s a mistake. She has explained and the matter should end there," he added.

The Congress has been in the crosshairs after demeaning remarks on Ranaut and Mandi were posted on the social media handles of its leaders Shrinate and H S Ahir.

Congress spokesperson Shrinate said in her defence on Monday, when the controversy erupted, that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts and one of them made the inappropriate post. She also said she had deleted the post and will take action against a parody account that is using her name. PTI

