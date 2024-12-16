‘Show how EVMs can be hacked’: After Omar, TMC dismisses Congress’s charge

After Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah dismissed the Congress’s claims over the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC has asked the party to show the Election Commission if the EVMs can be “hacked”.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Abdullah’s National Conference (NC) both are part of the INDIA alliance, and now questions have arisen over the difference of opinions in the bloc over EVMs.

TMC says 'don't make random statements'

TMC MP and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday (December 16) urged the Congress to not make “random statements” on EVMs.

“The people who raise questions on EVM, if they have anything then they should go and show a demo to the Election Commission. If work is done properly at the time of EVM randomisation and the people who work on the booth check during mock polls and counting, then I don't think there is any substance in this allegation. If still someone feels that EVMs can be hacked, then they should meet the Election Commission and show how EVMs can be hacked. Nothing can be done by just making random statements,” Abhishek, who is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said.

Responding to Abhishek, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said they had give a demo to EC but it was not “ready to accept”.

“We gave demo to the Election Commission several times but they aren't ready to accept. They start fighting with those who meet them with a delegation and start arguing with them only. The main issue is that the Election Commission is not ready to accept,” Shukla told ANI news agency on Monday.

What Omar said

Earlier, Abdullah said Congress can’t blame the EVMs when it loses and accept wins when results came in its favour with the same machines.

“When you get a hundred plus members of Parliament using the same EVMs, and you celebrate that as sort of a victory for your party, you can’t then a few months later turn around and say… we don’t like these EVMs because now the election results aren’t going the way we would like them to,” Abdullah told PTI on Friday (December 13).

“If you have problems with the EVMs, then you should be consistent in those problems,” he added.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore, responding to Abdullah, asked him to check the facts.

“It’s the Samajwadi Party, NCP, and Shiv Sena UBT that have spoken against EVMs. Please check your facts, CM @OmarAbdullah. The Congress CWC resolution clearly addresses the ECI only. Why this approach to our partners after being CM?” Tagore posted on X (formerly Twitter).

BJP's reaction

The comments from INDIA bloc partners gave ammunition for the BJP to attack the Congress. It said the party’s “isolation is complete”.

“After Omar Abdullah, if even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, who brazenly steals election in Diamond Harbour, using police and state machinery, claims that EVMs can't be manipulated, then the Congress and Rahul Gandhi are in serious trouble. Their isolation is complete,” BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya posted on X.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “The Congress should understand when INDIA bloc members are saying it... Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav are also saying this... you cannot only blame the EVM.”