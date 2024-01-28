Shiv Sena (UBT) slams BJP; Aims at Nitish, says rule of 'Paltu Rams' not 'Ram Rajya'

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PT) Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction on Sunday said the country is seeing the rule of "Paltu Rams" and not Ram Rajya as it took a jibe at the BJP and JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar after the latter dumped the grand alliance in Bihar and returned to the NDA fold.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged the BJP engineered the break-up of the Bihar alliance, and that the party is the biggest threat to democracy.

"Union home minister Amit Shah had said that even if Nitish Kumar comes to the doors of the BJP with folded hands, we will not ally with them," Raut told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticised Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel (both NCP leaders) for corruption but let them join the alliance (BJP-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra) within 24 hours, he alleged, referring to the July 2023 development that saw the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joining the state government.

"We are not living in Ram Rajya but in the reign of 'Paltu Rams'. Had there been Ram Rajya, Manoj Jarange would not have been needed to come to Mumbai (for the Maratha quota demand," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' and in the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Later in the day, he took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time.

Raut claimed that 3,000 farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra in the last 18 months.

He also claimed that people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are left with no choice but to go to Israel in search of jobs. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)