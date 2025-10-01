Why Shirdi Sai temple celebrates Vijayadashami with fervour; here are tips for safe darshan

Vijayadashami — also known as Dussehra — is revered across India as the victory of good over evil.

In Shirdi, however, it holds a far more poignant significance, it is observed as the Punyatithi or Mahasamadhi day of Shri Sai Baba, the spiritual master who left his mortal body on that day in 1918.

Devotees observe the anniversary of Sai Baba’s Mahasamadhi every year on Vijayadashami.

Also Read: Banishing Shirdi Sai Baba, or battling Hinduism's inclusivity?

Shirdi's Mahasamadhi day

The legend goes deeper. In 1916, on a Vijayadashami, Sai Baba is said to have dramatically cast away his garments and declared a symbolic “seemolanghan” (crossing the boundary), hinting at his impending departure from the world.

Over time, this day became hallowed among his devotees, and Vijayadashami in Shirdi transcended being just another festival, it became the day when the guru crossed over from the temporal realm.

Every year, the Shree Sai Baba Sansthan Trust organises elaborate rituals, devotional programming and processions to mark this sacred festival.

Over a period of three to four days, the schedule is dense: puja, bhajan sessions, scripture readings, palki and rath processions, and all-night darshan in the Samadhi Mandir.

The evening chariot procession through the town’s lanes, accompanied by devotional music, lamps and chanting, remains the highlight.

Also Read: 'We have Ramanuja, Shankaracharya idols in Hindu temples; why not Sai Baba?'

Tips for visitors

Shirdi is always a busy pilgrimage centre, often drawing tens of thousands of visitors daily. During major festivals, that number multiplies. On Vijayadashami, lakhs of devotees converge on the town, turning it into a dense swirl of saffron scarves and chanting voices.

While precise official numbers are not usually released, reports confirm that devotees throng the Sai temple in huge numbers during Dussehra.

To manage logistics, the Sansthan provides temporary arrangements for queues, darshan management, and crowd control. On ordinary days, about 70,000 pilgrims or more may visit the temple daily — Vijayadashami easily surpasses this by several times.

If you plan to attend, here are a few tips: