Shashi Tharoor’s post on exams in UP triggers backlash from BJP

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been at the receiving end of barbs, especially from BJP leaders for his recent post on social media joking about the way exams are conducted in Uttar Pradesh.

In the backdrop of the controversies surrounding exams like NEET-UG and UGC-NET and the allegations about question paper leaks before the tests, Tharoor posted the image of an answer sheet with the question, “Uttar Pradesh kise kehte hain?” (What is Uttar Pradesh?)



He followed it up with the answer, “The state where answers are known before the exams is called Uttar Pradesh.”