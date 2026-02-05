Shashi Tharoor slams Washington Post for son's ouster, calls it 'perverse act of self-immolation'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor blasted The Washington Post for sacking his son, Ishaan Tharoor – a respected international affairs analyst with a large online following – along with 300-plus journalists and staff laid off this week by the struggling publication.

Tharoor took to X to question the logic behind the newspaper, which is undergoing a massive restructuring, for sacking his son Ishaan since his WorldView column had “flourished” online, attracting more than 500,000 subscribers. Further, Tharoor suggested the Post could have easily monetised that kind of reach instead of what he described as a “perverse act of self-immolation." He referred to the so-called “business decision” made by The Post as a "bizarre thing" to have happened. "I've met foreign ministers, diplomats, and scholars who read him daily," Tharoor asserted.

The bizarre thing about this so-called “business decision” by the @washingtonpost is that @ishaantharoor’s column flourished on the Internet, where he had 500,000 (half a million plus!) individual subscribers for his “Worldview” newsletter. I’ve met Foreign Ministers, diplomats… https://t.co/sE4EIVKFd7 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 5, 2026

His remarks echoed historian Andre Pagli, who praised Ishaan as unmatched in his field. “Nobody better — or even equal to — Ishaan in his domain… Saddened by the news but confident we’ll get to read much more by him before long,” Pagli posted on X. Laid off On Wednesday night, Ishaan Tharoor confirmed on X that he had been laid off from The Washington Post. Also read: Washington Post cuts one-third of staff, Shashi Tharoor’s son laid off “I have been laid off today from The Washington Post, along with most of the International staff and many other wonderful colleagues,” he wrote. “I’m heartbroken for our newsroom, and especially for the peerless journalists who served the Post’s international coverage.”

I have been laid off today from the @washingtonpost, along with most of the International staff and so many other wonderful colleagues. I’m heartbroken for our newsroom and especially for the peerless journalists who served the Post internationally — editors and correspondents… — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) February 4, 2026