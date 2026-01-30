Tharoor-Congress rift eases as he is named UDF star campaigner in Kerala

The strained ties between Shashi Tharoor and the Congress seem to be improving as the Congress leadership in Kerala on Friday (January 30) named the Thiruvananthapuram MP as a star campaigner for the UDF in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The development comes a day after Tharoor met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to seek redress for his grievances, after which he said "all is good" and "we are all on the same page", signalling a rapprochement with his party ahead of the crucial Kerala Assembly polls.

‘Will be in front row of campaign’

"He (Tharoor) will be in the front row of the campaign initiated by the UDF in Kerala for the elections," Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, told reporters.

Satheesan lauded Tharoor as a global citizen and a noted writer, stating that he has a strong connection with the people.

"So, he will be at the forefront of the election campaign. He is also part of the Congress party in Kerala and will be more active in the state because of the elections. For the next two months, he will be here," added Satheesan. He said that the party is planning to take him to all 140 assembly constituencies in Kerala.

Tharoor on his stand on foreign policy issues

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said his views on certain issues may have been portrayed by sections of the media as pro-BJP, but insisted that he had only articulated positions he considered pro-government or pro-India. He said this approach, especially on international matters, was not new.

Tharoor said he had always maintained that on some foreign policy issues, he preferred to speak for the country rather than through a partisan lens. “It is not something new, I have always said so,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP told reporters.

His remarks follow a row last year over his comments on the India-Pakistan situation and India’s diplomatic outreach after the Pahalgam attack, which differed from the Congress’ official stand and drew criticism from within the party.

‘Always stood with the party in Parliament’

At the same time, Tharoor acknowledged that party discipline was important. “I have always stood with the party in Parliament, and therefore, there is no need to be concerned,” he said.

Asked if he would remain with the Congress, Tharoor said, “I can say that I am going to be in the Congress and that I am not going anywhere. I will be part of the poll campaign (in Kerala) and will work for the victory of the UDF.” He also questioned why he was being asked to make such assurances.

On Thursday, he met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to raise his concerns, after which he said “all is good” and that “we are all on the same page.”

The backdrop

Last week, Tharoor skipped a key Kerala poll strategy meeting amid reported disappointment over being sidelined, with the tipping point said to be Rahul Gandhi not acknowledging him at a Kochi event.

Sources said Gandhi named other senior leaders on stage but did not mention Tharoor, a four-time MP and CWC member, triggering fresh unease.

He also faced criticism last year over remarks on India-Pakistan tensions, though Tharoor has maintained his views align with the party and support bipartisan foreign policy.

(With agency inputs)