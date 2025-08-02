Shashi Tharoor backs India-US negotiators after Rahul's 'dead economy' remark

Days after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi apparently agreed with US President Donald Trump’s “dead economy” comment for India, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said there should be support for India’s negotiators with the US regarding the 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods imposed by Washington. Trump made the remark about India and Russia.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, the Congress MP declined to comment on Rahul Gandhi’s remark, saying he had “his reasons” for the remark.

“I don't want to comment on what my party leader has said. He has his reasons for saying so. My concern is that our relationship with the US, as a strategic and economic partnership, is important for us. We are exporting around 90 billion worth of goods to America. We can't be in a position to lose that or have it diminish significantly,” said Tharoor as quoted by ANI.

“We must wish our negotiators strength to get a fair deal for India... We should also be talking to other regions for exporting our goods...Then we could make up for some of what we might lose in the US... We have to support our negotiators,” he added.

