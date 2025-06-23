Tharoor exposed Rahul: BJP after Congress MP lauds PM Modi

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The BJP took a swipe at the Congress on Monday after its leader, Shashi Tharoor, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said the Thiruvananthpuram MP has "exposed" Rahul Gandhi.

Tharoor said on Monday that Modi's energy, dynamism and willingness to engage is a "prime asset" for India on the global stage but deserves greater backing, in remarks that are likely to irk his party and widen the growing cracks in his ties with its leadership.

Tharoor's praise for the prime minister came at a time when the Congress has consistently been attacking the BJP-led Centre over its foreign policy, alleging that Indian diplomacy is being "shattered" and the country stands "isolated" globally.

Reacting to Tharoor’s comments, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari took potshots at the Congress. In a post on X, he said, "Shashi Tharoor admits that PM Modi's dynamism and global outreach are a strategic advantage for India." "Shashi Tharoor exposes Rahul Gandhi," Bhandari added.

In an article published in "The Hindu", Tharoor said the diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor was a moment of national resolve and effective communication.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's energy, dynamism and willingness to engage remains a prime asset for India on the global stage but deserves greater backing.

"The diplomatic outreach following 'Operation Sindoor' was a moment of national resolve and effective communication. It affirmed that India, when united, can project its voice with clarity and conviction on international platforms," said the Congress leader, who led a multi-party delegation to the United States and four other countries to convey India's stand following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military operation.

Speaking in Thiruvananthapuram last week, Tharoor said he has differences of opinion with some in the party leadership, but refused to speak about those in light of the Nilambur Assembly bypoll. The veteran leader said the Congress, its values and its workers are very dear to him. PTI

