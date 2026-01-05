Shashi Tharoor says he never deviated from Congress party line

Wayanad (Kerala), Jan 5 (PTI) Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor, whose recent statements and article had put the party in a defensive mode, on Monday said that he had never deviated from the party line.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the Lakshya 2026 leadership camp organised by the KPCC to chalk out strategies for the upcoming state Assembly elections, held at Sultan Bathery here.

“My question is, who said that I left the party line. Even when I expressed my opinions on various subjects, on most matters, the party and I have stood on the same line,” he said.

Tharoor said the questions he raised in Parliament to ministers had a clear direction and that the party should not be troubled by them.

He said controversies often arise when media reports are based only on headlines without reading the full content.

“When I ask whether people have read what I actually wrote, most have not. After reading the full text, they realise the real issue,” he said.

Tharoor said he had been in the party for 17 years and shared good relations with colleagues.

“There is no need for any sudden misunderstanding now,” he said.

Asked whether the issues began after he contested for the Congress president’s post, Tharoor said the party followed democratic traditions and many leaders had contested internal elections in the past.

“I contested and lost. The chapter ended there. I don’t see any story in it. In the party’s history, many elections have been held,, and many have been won and lost,” he said.

On his remarks defending veteran BJP leader L K Advani, Tharoor said it was an act of courtesy on Advani’s 98th birthday.

“Our culture teaches us to respect elders, and that is what I did,” he said. Referring to another controversy over remarks seen as praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tharoor said he merely quoted what was said at a public event.

“I asked people to point out where I praised him. If one reads the full post, it is clear there was nothing of that sort,” he said.

On the Kerala assembly elections and candidate selection, Tharoor said party leaders would be consulted. He added that he shared good relations with leaders in the state.

Asked whether Congress MPs would contest the Assembly polls, Tharoor said a few parliamentarians were interested, but the decision rested with the party leadership.

“I speak and write for people who migrate to other states and countries in search of a future,” he said. Tharoor said Kerala should open its doors to investment to create more opportunities.

“Kerala will develop only if there are employment opportunities,” he said, adding that all sectors needed to be studied.

“Our financial situation is weak with severe debt. Debt servicing takes away a major portion of the budget from development,” he said.

He said the party would stand united with the people and expressed confidence that the UDF would come to power in Kerala.

On predictions about Congress winning 100 seats, Tharoor said the Leader of the Opposition had made the claim and that it was achievable. Regarding the chief ministerial candidate, Tharoor said there was no dearth of talent in the Congress.

“Several people may be deserving, but in our party, the final decision is taken after consulting MLAs,” he said.

Asked whether he would be active in Kerala politics, Tharoor said that despite parliamentary commitments, he would remain active in the state.

“You should remember that in 2021, even during the Covid-19 pandemic, I campaigned in 56 assembly constituencies. I have always campaigned in Assembly elections, and this time you will see me even more,” he said.

Tharoor’s statements and articles had invited sharp criticism from Congress leaders at the national and state levels. PTI

