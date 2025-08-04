Shashi Tharoor apologises for doubting Team India

Hailing India’s six-run win over England in the fifth and final test at The Oval, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor issued an apology on Monday (August 4) for expressing doubts about Team India’s prospects in the match. India levelled the five-match series with a stunning bowling performance from pacer Mohammed Siraj, who played a key role in determining the outcome of the match.

Lauds Mohammed Siraj

Thraroor in a post on X lauded Mohammed Siraj, adding that he never stopped believing. Describing the Indian team as “special”, Tharoor said that he regretted his earlier comments expressing doubt over the outcome of the match.

“Words fail me….WHAT A WIN! 🇮🇳🏏 Absolutely exhilarated & ecstatic for #TeamIndia on their series-clinching victory against England! The grit, determination, and passion on display were simply incredible. This team is special,” stated Tharoor.

“I am sorry that I expressed a spasm of doubt about the outcome yesterday. But @mdsirajofficial never stopped believing! Shabash to our heroes‼ #INDvENG #Cricket,” he added.

‘Missing Virat Kohli’

His comments come a day after the Congress MP stated that he missed former Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the ongoing India-England test series, especially in the fourth match that India eventually won on Monday. Tharoor even went on to ask whether it was too late to call Kohli out of retirement.

“I’ve been missing @imVkohli a few times during this series, but never as much as in this Test match. His grit and intensity, his inspirational presence in the field, not to mention his abundant batting skills, might have led to a different outcome. Is it too late to call him out of retirement? Virat, the nation needs you! #INDvsENG,” stated Tharoor.

The backdrop

India on Monday pulled off an incredible six-run victory over England in the seesawing fifth and final test to secure a creditable 2-2 draw in a blockbuster five-match series which ebbed and flowed over weeks of slugfest between the two cricketing powerhouses.

Mohammed Siraj (5/104) emerged as the team's biggest hero with one of his finest bowling efforts. He finished the series with 23 wickets, the highest across both teams.

Set a record target of 374, England were placed at 339 for six when bad light and rain forced an early stumps on the fourth evening.

India picked up the remaining four wickets in quick time, as England's second innings ended at 367 in 85.1 overs.

