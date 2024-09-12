Sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief: Delhi court resumes hearing on Sept 23

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to resume hearing in sexual harassment case by female wrestlers against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on September 23.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot, who was scheduled to record the statement of one of the complainants on Thursday, adjourned the matter after being informed that the wrestler could not appear before the court today.

The court on May 10 ordered framing of sexual harassment and other charges against the BJP MP and former WFI chief in a case lodged by six female wrestlers, observing there was "sufficient evidence" against him.

It had directed framing of charges against Singh, a six-time Lok Sabha MP, under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The judge later on May 21 framed the charges after Singh pleaded not-guilty. PTI

