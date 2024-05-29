Severe heatwave singes north, central India; Delhi sizzles at nearly 50°C

Large parts of northern and central India were in the grip of extreme heatwave conditions on Tuesday (May 28) with the mercury crossing 50 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan’s Churu and Haryana’s Sirsa and settling nine notches above normal in Delhi. At least three weather stations in Delhi recorded maximum temperatures of 49 degrees Celsius or more. Mungeshpur and Narela in Delhi clocked 49.9 degrees followed by Najafgarh at 49.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. This was the highest maximum temperature recorded in the capital this season. However, Mungeshpur and Narela weather stations came up in 2022 and have records only for the last three years. Respite likely after May 30 The IMD said respite from the heatwave conditions could be in sight after May 30. It said that a fresh western disturbance was expected over parts of northwest India on Thursday which could bring isolated rainfall over the region on the weekend. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has attributed the heatwave conditions over northwest and central India to the absence of western disturbances during the latter half of May. These are extra-tropical weather systems formed over the Mediterranean Sea that move from the west to the east. According to the IMD, 10 weather stations recorded the highest-ever maximum temperature and the highest for the month — Agra-Taj (48.6 degrees Celsius), Dehri in Bihar (47 degrees Celsius), Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh (48.2 degrees Celsius), Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh (49 degrees Celsius), Narnaul in Haryana (48.5 degrees Celsius), Ayanagar-Delhi (47.6 degrees Celsius), New Delhi-Ridge (47.5 degrees Celsius), Rewa in Madhya Pradesh (48.2 degrees Celsius), Rohtak in Haryana (48.1 degrees Celsius), and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh (47.2 degrees Celsius).

Women collect water from a tank in Jaipur | PTI

South Rajasthan slightly cooler In some much-needed relief, south Rajasthan districts of Barmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sirohi and Jalore recorded a drop in temperatures up to four notches on Tuesday due to moist wind incursion from the Arabian Sea, indicating the beginning of abatement of heatwave conditions over northwest India. Numerical weather prediction models showed that this decreasing trend would further extend northwards, bringing gradual respite from heatwave conditions from May 30 onwards. Also, the incursion of moist winds from the Bay of Bengal from Wednesday onwards is likely to result in a gradual fall in maximum temperatures over Uttar Pradesh from May 30, the IMD said. “Today, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed over most parts of Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets of Bihar and Himachal Pradesh,” it said. Churu hottest in country It said that heatwave conditions also prevailed in many places over Vidarbha, in some pockets over Jammu and Kashmir and in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh. Churu in Rajasthan was the hottest place in the country with a maximum temperature of 50.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Sirsa-AWS in Haryana (50.3 degrees Celsius), Mungeshpur and Narela (49.9 degrees Celsius), Najafgarh (49.8 degrees Celsius), Sirsa (49.5 degrees Celsius), Ganganagar in Rajasthan (49.4 degrees Celsius), Pilani and Phalodi in Rajasthan and Jhansi (49 degrees Celsius). Warm night conditions in isolated pockets are very likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi over the next few days, the weather office said. The scorching heat prompted the Haryana government to advance summer vacations in all state-run and private schools to Tuesday. Deaths in Rajasthan In Rajasthan, the day temperature reached 46.6 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, 49.4 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 49 degrees Celsius in Pilani (Jhunjhunu) and Phalodi, 48.3 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and 48.2 degrees Celsius in Kota, according to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur. Amid the searing heat, 18 people, mostly homeless, were found dead at various places in Kota in the last four days but the district administration said the exact reasons behind the deaths will be clear only after the receipt of their postmortem report. “There is no death by heat wave in the district so far and there is nothing related to heat wave in postmortem reports brought to my knowledge,” Kota collector Ravindra Goswami told PTI on Tuesday.

Children beat the heat with ice lollies in Moradabad | PTI

Haryana heat In Haryana, Sirsa recorded a maximum temperature of 49.5 degrees Celsius — the hottest in the state — and Bathinda sizzled at 47.2 degrees. An intense heatwave also swept Nuh, which recorded a high of 49 degrees Celsius. Hisar recorded a high of 48.4 degrees, while Rohtak reeled under 48.1 degrees. Faridabad sizzled at a high of 48.4 degrees, while Mahendragarh recorded a blistering 48.5 degrees Celsius. Jhajjar, Ambala, and Karnal recorded 48.2 degrees, 44.8 degrees, and 44.6 degrees. Punjab sizzles In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a high of 47.2 degrees Celsius, while the airport area of Bathinda sizzled at 49.3 degrees. Pathankot and Amritsar recorded 46 degrees and 46.3 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana recorded a high of 46.2 degrees, while Patiala's maximum settled at 46.6 degrees. Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded maximum temperatures of 46 degrees and 44 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also braved extremely hot weather at a maximum of 45 degrees Celsius. Scorching Bihar Bihar reeled under sizzling heat as the day temperatures crossed 44 degrees Celsius at nine places in the state on Tuesday. At 47.7 degrees Celsius, Aurangabad was the hottest place in the state on Tuesday, Ashish Kumar, IMD scientist, Patna, said. “This is the highest temperature of this season in Bihar,” he added. Severe heat will continue in several parts of Bihar in the coming days, the Met department said. Places that recorded more than 44 degrees Celsius temperature, include Aurangabad (47.7 degrees Celsius), Dehri (47 degrees Celsius), Arwal (46.9 degrees Celsius), Gaya (46.8 degrees Celsius), Bikramganj in Rohtas (46.5 degrees Celsius), Buxar (46.4 degrees Celsius), Bhojpur (45.6 degrees Celsius), Nawada (45.4 degrees Celsius), and Rajgir (44.1 degrees Celsius). “Gaya at 46.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday recorded its hottest day in the last 11 years,” Kumar said.

In several places, shades have been installed at crossings for waiting traffic like this one in Bikaner | PTI