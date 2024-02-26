'Inaccurate': MEA dismisses media reports on Indians seeking discharge from Russian Army

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday (February 26) dismissed media report claiming that some Indians with the Russian Army were seeking help for discharge.

A MEA statement shared by ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has treated every case seriously and several Indians who worked as support staff to the Russian army were discharged following India's demand.

“We have seen some inaccurate reports in the media regarding Indians with the Russian army seeking help for discharge,” the MEA statement said.

“Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities and those brought to the attention of the ministry have been taken up with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. Several Indians have already been discharged as a result,” the ministry said.

It said India remains committed, as a matter of "top priority", to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army.

Media reports had earlier said that several Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian military and they were forced to even fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine.

Last week, Jaiswal said New Delhi was in touch with Moscow for early discharge of Indians working as support staff to the Russian army and urged its nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine.

"We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict," he had said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi had earlier urged the MEA to rescue the Indians.