Sent to judicial custody, Kavitha says 'she will come out like a pearl'

Targeting the BJP, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha said on Tuesday that the charges against her in the Delhi liquor policy case amounted to “political laundering” and not “money laundering”.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao also voiced confidence that she would come out clean in the wake of her arrest and jailing after allegations by the Enforcement Directorate.

Kavitha was arrested on March 15 in Hyderabad and sent to six-day custody. On Tuesday, the court sent her to judicial custody until April 9.

"This is not a money laundering case but a political laundering case. One accused has joined BJP, the second accused is getting a BJP ticket and the third accused has given Rs 50 crore to BJP in electoral bonds,” she said.



“I will come out clean like a pearl,” declared Kavitha.

Before entering the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi, the BRS legislator told the media that the case against her was fabricated and false.

Won’t be approver

She attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying her self-esteem could not be shattered and there was a question of her turning into an approver.