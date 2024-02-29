Senior journalist Sujata Anandan passes away in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 29 (PTI) Senior journalist and author Sujata Anandan passed away in Mumbai following a heart attack, family sources said.

Anandan (65), who was the Consulting Editor of 'National Herald' in Mumbai, passed away on Wednesday night.

Hailing from Nagpur, Anandan started her over three decade-long journalism career with the UNI news agency and then went on to work for various publications like Outlook and the Indian Express. Her longest stint was with the Hindustan Times.

Vijay Darda, Chairman of Lokmat Media, said he was deeply saddened by the news of Anandan’s demise. “I knew her personally as a fearless, honest and progressive journalist with an unbiased voice. Her eyes are association with Lokmat Group was long and fruitful,” he posted on X.

Anandan considered Lokmat Group Editor-in-Chief, Rajendra Darda as her guru, he added.

Rajendra Darda said Anandan was a very upright and progressive journalist who wrote objectively.

“I remember when I came back from London in 1974 after my studies, I taught journalism at Nagpur University. Sujata was my student of the 1975-76 batch. She was a very intelligent, bright student, always keen to learn new things,” Rajendra Darda posted on X. PTI

