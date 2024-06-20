Senior leader Bhartruhari Mahtab appointed Pro Tem Speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bhartruhari Mahtab has been appointed Pro Tem speaker by President Droupadi Murmu.

The post traditionally goes to the senior most member of parliament, who later administers oath to the Prime Minister's Council of Ministers and other MPs.

Bhartruhari Mahtab is a seven-term parliamentarian who was elected from Cuttack.

In the new Lok Sabha, the Speaker is elected by a simple majority. Until this election occurs, a pro tem Speaker is appointed to fulfill essential responsibilities. The term ‘pro tem’ means ‘for the time being’ or ‘temporary’. While the Constitution does not specifically mention this role, the 'Handbook on the Working of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs' provides guidance on the ‘Appointment and Swearing in of Speaker pro tem’.

Duties

According to the handbook, if the Speaker's position is vacant before a new Lok Sabha is constituted, “the duties of the Speaker are to be performed by a Member of the House appointed for this purpose by the President as Speaker pro tem.”

The primary duty of the pro-tem Speaker is to administer oaths to new MPs. Article 99 of the Constitution states, “Every Member of the House shall, before taking his seat, make and subscribe before the President or some person appointed in that behalf by him, an oath or affirmation according to the form set out for the purpose in the Third Schedule of the Constitution.”