‘No one can stop Vijay’: Sengottaiyan backs TVK chief, predicts sweeping victory

A “revolution” is underway in Tamil Nadu, and “no one can prevent” Thalapathy Vijay from leading the state, veteran politician KA Sengottaiyan said, asserting that the actor-turned-politician is effectively “the candidate in all 234 constituencies.” The remark underscores the confidence within the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as it ramps up its political campaign amid stiff competition from Dravidian heavyweights.

The Federal spoke to Sengottaiyan, chief coordinator of TVK’s high-level administrative committee, about his electoral success in Gobichettipalayam, his decades-long political journey, and the evolving political dynamics in Tamil Nadu.

You have contested from Gobichettipalayam 10 times and won consistently. What explains this enduring success and your connection with the people?

It is through the goodwill of the people—the warm reception they accord me and the votes they cast—that I succeed. As far as caste demographics are concerned, the people themselves are my heartbeat. As you know, a heartbeat is essential for human survival; here, the people constitute that heartbeat for me. Therefore, I cherish them, and they, in turn, extend their full support. I offer them my heartfelt gratitude and continue to serve them with deep appreciation to this day.

You have been a full-time politician for 50 years. How are you able to actively campaign even at this stage in your life?

It is possible through sheer hard work and determination. I began my political journey as a humble foot soldier under the revolutionary leader, MGR. I served the party from its very inception. Even during the party's 90th anniversary celebrations, I worked diligently behind the scenes; I organised General Council meetings and campaigned alongside Amma on various occasions.

My very first campaign experience was in 1991; that campaign lasted for approximately 61 days, during which I could manage to sleep for only four hours a day. With such unwavering loyalty, I served as a dedicated cadre to my leader and fulfilled my duties. The situation remains the same even today.

Following in the footsteps of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma—and representing the third generation of leadership—I have been working tirelessly, day and night, with the sole objective of seeing Thalapathy Vijay ascend the throne as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu to deliver good governance.

The DMK believes deploying Senthil Balaji in the Kongu region will help them win big. How do you assess that strategy?

As far as I am concerned, one cannot achieve victory by relying solely on a single individual. The collective power of the people must mobilise as one. The notion that a single individual can secure victory strikes me as rather amusing.

My reasoning is this: the very person who ought to be contesting from Karur is instead standing for election here in the South—specifically in Coimbatore North-East. This suggests that he is apprehensive about contesting in Karur. If that is the case, how can he possibly hope to capture the entire Kongu region of Tamil Nadu?

You were once known for planning Jayalalithaa’s campaign routes. Did you design Vijay’s campaign as well? How is it progressing?

Generally, we are all performing these tasks collectively, not as individuals; specifically, the party's general secretary and others have joined forces to carry out this work.

His campaign, in particular, faces obstacles in many places due to the existence of 51 specific regulations. For instance, if we announce that we intend to campaign the following day, we are told that we must move from one specific location to another within a mere half-hour—a requirement that is simply not feasible in practice.

As you may have witnessed yesterday, approximately 3 lakh people gathered and lined the streets to accord him a rousing welcome. When such a massive crowd turns out, the process inevitably takes several hours; it is simply impossible for him to exit a specific location within the half-hour time frame stipulated by the authorities.

When the collective power of the people converges in such magnitude, it becomes physically impossible for a leader to traverse from one designated boundary to another within a limited time frame. In Tamil Nadu, the only leader for whom hundreds of thousands of people gather without being paid is none other than Thalapathy Vijay.

His rivals says Vijay is cancelling events and taking rest. How do you respond?

Well, the rival parties might say that out of spite. One cannot offer a rebuttal to those who lack any following of their own.

There is a vast difference between those who have to pay to mobilise a crowd and a leader for whom hundreds of thousands of people gather without receiving a single penny. He is absolutely keen on conducting the campaign in full swing.

On numerous occasions, he would say to me, “Why are you waiting? Let’s go campaigning every day. You must take me out to campaign immediately.” That is all he ever said.

Our only difficulty lies in our inability to secure the necessary permissions. For instance, we recently visited the Trichy East constituency; however, the campaign there has not yet gained full momentum.

In some areas, campaigning seems limited to cutouts and posters. Why is that?

It is not a matter of inaction at all. Today, a revolution is unfolding among the people. I assume you are familiar with the concept of a revolution—be it a socialist revolution, a social revolution, or an ethnic revolution—various types of revolutions have taken place throughout history, both within our nation and across the globe.

The revolution taking shape today—after a span of 50 years—is the collective resolve that Thalapathy Vijay must be the one to govern Tamil Nadu.

It is not a question of who is the specific candidate or who is not; ultimately, he—Thalapathy Vijay—is the candidate in every constituency. The party will emerge victorious in all 234 constituencies across Tamil Nadu. No one can prevent that from happening.

Your party’s nomination was rejected in Edappadi. What happened there?

The candidate we fielded there turned out to be unreliable; he acted deceitfully and abandoned us. His betrayal crossed all bounds—only God can judge him for it.

With AIADMK leaders regrouping under alliances, do you see this election as a challenge or routine?

As far as this election is concerned, the situation reminds me of the old saying: "A man who cannot catch a chicken while standing on the ground claims he will fly into the sky to catch one." It is akin to someone struggling to catch a chicken while standing in the bushes, yet boasting, "I will go up into the heavens to catch it!"

Do you feel isolated after leaving the AIADMK, especially now that former colleagues have reunited?

Even if all the leaders have united among themselves, the people remain united with us. The place I have found in this alliance is fulfilling—a place of true happiness.

Compared to the mental anguish I endured while being associated with him, I feel so joyful today that it is as if I have shed twenty years from my age.

There was a time you displayed Vijay’s photograph alongside Jayalalithaa’s. What happened then?

I never displayed Vijay's photograph on a permanent basis. I displayed it just once, simply to heed a suggestion that was made. I placed the photograph of Amma alongside that of Vijay. This happened in Vellore.

I thought to myself, "Let there be three leaders represented here," since I was functioning under his leadership at the time. I don't know exactly how he spotted it—perhaps he noticed it while passing by in his van.

The very next day, he summoned me. He said, "Sir, please keep only Amma's photograph. Remove my picture."

Which other leader would ever say such a thing? To this day, in the entire history of India, can you name another leader who would ask someone to remove his own photograph? I had displayed three photographs initially, but he insisted, "Sir, please keep only Amma's photograph—let it be the sole image displayed."

I have never, in the history of my time in Tamil Nadu, witnessed a leader who personally made such a request.

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