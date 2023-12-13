Security breach inside Lok Sabha as 2 persons with canisters jump from public gallery

Two persons on Wednesday (December 13) jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery, with Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury saying they were carrying tear gas canisters.

The House was adjourned soon after.

One person was seen leaping over the benches of the Lok Sabha while another was seen dangling from the public gallery spraying some tear gas, when Zero Hour was in progress, Chowdhury said.

The two persons were overpowered by the Lok Sabha members and the watch and ward staff.

BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

"This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 (Parliament attack)," Chowdhury said.

In a post on X, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, "Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery. MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building- security."

Meanwhile, a man and a woman were detained on Wednesday for protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellowish smoke, police said.

Identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), the two were detained in front of Transport Bhawan, police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.

Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident.

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

