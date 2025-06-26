‘Some countries use cross-border terrorism…’: Rajnath’s veiled dig at Pak at SCO meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (June 26) took a veiled jab at Pakistan by stating that some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide sanctuary to terrorists.

Singh made the statement while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao.

Swipe at Pak over Pahalgam

“Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such double standards. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations," he said.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 27 tourists were killed, as a recent act of terror by UN-designated terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba in the region, Singh urged SCO members to condemn such acts of terror unequivocally.

"Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable regardless of their motivation whenever, wherever and by whom-so-ever committed. SCO members must condemn this evil unequivocally," he said.

‘India won’t hesitate to target terror epicentres’

"We reiterate the need to hold the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of reprehensible acts of terrorism, including cross border terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," he said.

Singh reiterated the Narendra Modi government’s stand that India will have a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and continue to target epicentres of terrorism.

“India’s zero tolerance for terrorism manifests today through its actions. This includes our right to defend ourselves against terrorism. We have shown that epicentres of terrorism are no longer safe and we will not hesitate to target them,” he said.

Radicalisation, extremism, terrorism

Singh said the biggest challenges in the region are related to peace, security, and trust deficit, and the causes behind these are increasing radicalisation, extremism, and terrorism.

"I believe that the biggest challenges that we are facing in our region are related to peace, security and trust-deficit. The root cause of these problems is increasing radicalisation, extremism and terrorism. Peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with terrorism and proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction in the hands of non-state actors and terror groups. Dealing with these challenges require decisive action and we must unite in our fight against these evils for our collective safety and security," he said